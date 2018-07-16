ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 205

2018-2019 Bakery, Dairy, Produce and Fuel Bid Notice

Sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Superintendent of Zillah School District No. 205, 213 Fourth Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953, until 3:00 p.m., July 26, 2018, and marked:

"BID-BAKERY PRODUCTS-

DO NOT OPEN UNTIL

JULY 26, 2018"

or

"BID-DAIRY PRODUCTS-

DO NOT OPEN UNTIL

JULY 26, 2018"

or

"BID-PRODUCE PRODUCTS-

DO NOT OPEN UNTIL

JULY 26, 2018"

or

"BID-FUEL PRODUCTS-

DO NOT OPEN UNTIL

JULY 26, 2018"

Questions relative to the bid or specifications are to be directed to Doug Burge at (509) 829-5911

The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to accept the proposal deemed best for the District. Doug Burge, Superintendent.

Companies bidding to the Zillah School District assures that its agency/labor union will comply with all state and federal guidelines and/or regulations. Therefore, all applicants seeking contracts for goods and services will be considered and will not be discriminated on the basis of race, color national origin, gender, or disability. This is in accordance with Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, 1973, as amended; American With Disabilities Act, July 26, 1990, P. L. 101-336, and Title IX/RCW 28A.640 of the Education Amendments of 1972, as amended.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 9 and 16, 2018