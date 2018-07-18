Nieves Gonzales Rangel, also known as Frosty, 61, of Moses Lake, Wash. went to be with our Lord on July 13, 2018.

He was surrounded by his loving family.

Nieves was born July 27, 1956 to Consuelo G. Rangel and Guadalupe B. Rangel in Mission, Texas.

He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1976, where he met his high school sweetheart, Margarita Sandoval. They settled in Grandview, Wash. where they had five children together.

Nieves was a member of the Local Union 440 for many years, labors 348 in Hanford, Wash. and worked in construction. He helped build underground tunnels, railways and worked on floating bridge in Seattle, Wash.

Nieves is survived by his children Nieves G. Rangel Jr., Sophia Rangel, Rebecca Rangel, Gloria Quijano-Rangel and Bianca Rangel; four brothers who he loved dearly, Chano, Ruben, Lupe and Roy Rangel.

Grandpa Frosty will be very missed by his 19 grand-children and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers — Raymundo, Roberto and Cruz Rangel.

Everyone who met Nieves knew he had a heart of gold. He was forgiving, kind, generous and never judgmental. He had a love for Tejano music, especially playing the accordion for his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Viewing will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. on Wednesday, July 18, from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Sunny-side, Wash. Nieves will be laid to rest at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens directly following mass.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.