Nila Denton, precious mother to Gordon, Deborah, Desiree and Teresa, died early Sunday morning, July 15, in the peaceful beauty and comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and beloved pets.

Nila led a fully active life and had enjoyed good health almost all of her long life. She had robustly rebounded from quadruple bi-pass heart surgery in 1997. In the Fall of 2010, Nila began receiving treatment for ovarian cancer and CLL. In the Spring of 2018, she chose to forgo additional chemotherapy.

A child of the Depression, Nila was born and raised in rural West Plains, Missouri. She was born a twin to Twila and spent her youth in a large loving family that included her 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

When Nila and Max Den-ton fell in love, they married and located in the Yakima Valley.

Nila loved working. She loved being outdoors, suntanned and active. She loved the simple beauty of growing flowers, planting trees and mowing grass. She loved landscaping her farm and lawn. She loved the experience of building and decorating her home. Above all, to know Nila, was to know that her life’s joy and greatest achievements, called her their “Mom” and “Momma D”.

Nila always loved, and always had animals. Her sweet Miniature Schnauzer Harley, remained a faithful companion and source of unconditional love throughout Nila’s good health as well as her recent struggles.

Nila was both beautiful and quietly elegant. While private and shy, she cultivated and enjoyed lifelong friendships with extended family, school classmates and her church families.

Nila was a member of the Mabton Grace Brethren Church and most recently attended Calvary Baptist Church of Sunnyside. She was baptized for a second time February 26, 2012.

Nila is survived by her children (oldest, favorite and only son) Gordon, and his wife Sue; Deborah, (Nila’s #1 critic, cheerleader, stylist, life-coach, self-appointed boss and fiercest defender) and her husband Andy Hunt; Desiree (Nila’s “mini-me’ and closet living clone) and Nila’s “baby” Teresa, who has traveled every step, over the last 8-year battle at Nila’s side. Teresa and her husband Jim are parents to Nila’s grandchildren, Alex, 21 and Erin 15.

Nila is preceded in death by her parents Georgia and Raymond Baser, brother Mancil, sisters Orelia, Bernadine and infant sister Georgia. She is survived by her twin sister Twila, brother Don and sisters Dorothy and Margie.

Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, July 20, 2018 from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Graveside service will be Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:00 am at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook, WA. Those wishing to sign Nila’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.