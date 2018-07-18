Rafael V. Maltos, age 92, of Granger, Wash. went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 13, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Rafael was born on Oct. 24, 1925 in Edinburg, Texas. The son of Santiaga (Vega) and Pedro Maltos, he graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Edinburg, Texas.

On Nov. 8, 1950, he married the love of his life Sara Hinojosa in Edinburg, Texas.

Rafael enjoyed watching Western movies and was a BIG fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, Wash.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Sara Maltos of Granger; four children — Maria Elena Bond of Sunnyside, Reynaldo Maltos (Susan) of Granger, Santiago “Jimmy” Maltos of Prosser and Velma Nora Rodriguez of Tacoma; 16 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He is also survived by one sister, Cuca Alvarez, of Portland, Ore.

He is preceded in death by his parents Santiaga and Pedro Maltos, son Rafael “Nune” Maltos, daughter Yolanda Maltos and four brothers.



Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 5 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, Wash. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash.



