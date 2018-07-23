LEGAL NOTICE - GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200

The Grandview School District #200 is requesting proposals from

Energy Service Companies (ESCO's) in accordance with RCW 39.35. In seeking professional services, the District is requesting proposals from firms with recent

experience in school ESCO projects in Eastern Washington.

Proposals shall be mailed or delivered in a sealed opaque envelope to

Brad Shreeve, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations at the Administration Building, 913 W. 2nd Street,

Grandview, WA 98930.

The sealed opaque envelope shall be received no later than 2:00 p.m.

on Monday, August 6, 2018, and clearly labeled "RFP-ESCO Services".

Proposals shall be no longer than fifteen (15) pages in length, not including the cover page and table of contents and cover letter. Page dividers and tabs will not count toward the fifteen (15) page limit. For a copy of the RFP, please call the Grandview District Office at 509.882.8503 or visit our website at www.gsd200,org/RFP.

The Board of Directors of the Grandview School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any combination thereof and to waive any informality in the bidding process, and to accept the bid deemed best for the School District.

For Publication:

Daily Sun News

July 23, 2018 and July 30, 2018