Lorene Katherine Lindstrom, 93, died July 19, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.
She was born Dec. 2, 1924 in Sunnyside.
Graveside services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunny-side, Wash.
Those wishing to sign Lorene’s online memorial book can do so at www.funeralhomessmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
