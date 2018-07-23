Lorene Katherine Lindstrom, 93, died July 19, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.

She was born Dec. 2, 1924 in Sunnyside.

Graveside services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunny-side, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Lorene’s online memorial book can do so at www.funeralhomessmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.