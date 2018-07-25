Patricia Ann Childers of Toppenish, Wash. died in Sunnyside, Wash. July 22, 2018 at the age of 82.

She was born Feb. 25, 1936 in Cedar Grove, Tenn.

Viewing and visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, Wash.

Burial will follow at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, Wash.