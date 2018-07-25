POLICE CALLS

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JULY 23

Business alarm on Division Street.

Non-injury crash on East Second Street at Elm Street.

Burglary on Grandridge Road.

Parking problem on Avenue G.

Brush fire on East Euclid Rd, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on Princeville Road.

Fireworks on Cedar Street.

Wanted person on Avenue C at West Third Street.

Unwanted guest on Ash Street.

JULY 24

Shots fired on West Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Grandridge Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on Euclid Road.

Weapon offense on East Third Street.

Fireworks on South Division Street.

Resident dispute on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

JULY 23

Animal problem on Matthew Avenue.

Sex crime on Main Street.

JULY 24

Injury crash on Van Belle Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JULY 23

Suspicious circumstance on Pine Street.

PROSSER POLICE

JULY 13

Domestic disturbance on North River Road.

Domestic disturbance on Market Street.

Welfare check on Petra Avenue.

Phone scam on Meade Avenue.

Graffiti on Highland Drive.

Lost property on Merlot Drive.

Reckless driving on Interstate 82 at milepost 91.

Stolen dog on Byron Road at Sheridan Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Main Street.

Traffic stop Wine Country Road at Sixth Street.

JULY 14

Driving under the influence on Highland Drive and state Highway 22.

Burglary on Chardonnay Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Evans Avenue at Lillian Street.

Domestic disturbance on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Court Street at Prosser Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Chardonnay Avenue.

Noise complaint on Elm Street.

Burglary on Casi Court.

Resident assist on Highland Drive.

JULY 15

Traffic stop at the intersection of North River Road and Wine Country Road.

Found dog on Meade Avenue.

Hit-and-run on Market Street.

Domestic disturbance on Gap Road.

Assault on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Interstate 82 at milepost 75.

JULY 16

Shots fired on Nunn Road.

Malicious mischief on Florence Street.

Welfare check on Merlot Drive.

Welfare check on Sixth Street at Prosser Avenue.

Lobby contact resident assist.

Reckless driving on Interstate 82 at Wine Country Road.

Suspicious person on Seventh Street.

JULY 17

Suspicious circumstance on Bennett Avenue at Florence Street.

Assault on Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Sunset Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

Traffic citation on Grant Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Merlot Drive.

Trespassing on Nunn Road.

Suspicious vehicle on Claire Street at Nell Street.

JULY 18

Resident assist on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

Assist agency on Higdon Road.

Suspicious person on Bennett Avenue at Margaret Street.

Noise complaint on Cascade Court.

Suspicious circumstance on North River Road at Wine Country Road.

JULY 19

Agency assist on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Paterson Road.

Suspicious persons on North River Road.

Agency assist on Bennett Avenue.

Suicidal subject on Sherman Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Benson Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JULY 23

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Ida Belle Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Court order service on North Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on North Avenue at Cemetery Road.

Warrant service on East Harrison Road.

Warrant service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Custodial interview on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Harrison Avenue.

Recovered juvenile on East Harrison Road.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South 15th Street.

Court order served on East Harrison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North 11th Street.

Welfare check on East Harrison Avenue.

Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency Sunnyside,

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

JULY 24

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on West Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on Cemetery Road.

Civil matter on Cemetery Road.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Reeves Way.

Animal problem on Reeves Way.

Residential alarm on East Decatur Avenue.

Animal problem on Reeves Way.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Barnes Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Noise complaint on West Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fireworks on Bagley Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Fairview Avenue.

JULY 25

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at Franklin Court.

Recovered stolen property on First Avenue.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JULY 23

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Southpark Drive.

Malicious mischief on West First Street.

Welfare check on West C Street.

Malicious mischief on West Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

JULY 24

Suspicious circumstance on West Elizabeth Street.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JULY 23

Residential alarm on Plath Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Residential alarm on East Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Abuse neglect on Braden Road, Grandview.

Recovered stolen property on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger.

Livestock incident on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Illegal dumping on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Gurley Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Traffic hazard on Buena Road, Buena.

JULY 24

Traffic hazard on Factory Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Murray Road at South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Trespassing on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on North Granger Road at Orchardvale Road.

Animal problem on Independence Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Information on Wierman Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Henderson Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Animal problem on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road at Beam Road, Granger.

JULY 25

Unknown crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on North Third Street, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

JULY 23

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

Information on Seventh Street.

Information on Vialago Parkway.

Theft on Merclyn Lane.

Traffic offense on Concord Street at Virginia Court.

Residential alarm on Maple Way.

Domestic disturbance on Third Avenue.

Noise complaint on Eighth Street.

Business alarm on Nathaniel Lane.

Code enforce on Virginia Court.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Railroad Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Glen Drive.

Recovered stolen property on First Avenue.