Roque I. Gonzalez, 23, of Sunnyside, Wash. met with the Lord on July 20, 2018.

He was born to Jaime Jimenez and Lucia Arriaga on October 2, 1994, in Puruandiro, Mexico.

He graduated from Sunnyside Christian High School in 2013 and became the owner of his own business Reale Security LLC.

Roque was a loving father, and a loyal friend to all who knew him. He was an honest man who worked hard for his family and had just started out his own cattle ranch.

His family will miss him dearly, as he leaves behind his parents Jaime and Lucia Jimenez; girlfriend, Perla Alcantar; son, James “Baby James” Ivan Gonzalez; four brothers, Gerardo (Anie), Samuel (Sandra), James and Armando; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will start Thursday, July 26, 2018. Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. at Valley Hills in Sunnyside, Wash. Then funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27 at Valley Hills, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.

