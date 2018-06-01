BLM bans fireworks, exploding targets

— The federal Bureau of Land Management is prohibiting fireworks, exploding targets, and tracer and incendiary device public land it manages effective today, June 1.

The ban in Oregon and Washington will remain in effect until Oct. 20.

Wildfire conditions are expected to be normal in the Pacific Northwest through June, followed by above-normal significant large fire potential for Southeastern Washington and North-Central Oregon for July, the Bureau said.

Above-normal significant large fire potential is expected east of the Cascades in Oregon and Washington in August, as well, according to a report by the National Interagency Fire Center.

The banned items can cause fires, the Bureau said.