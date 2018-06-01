Car thefts, chase prompts school lockouts

— By now, you’ve probably heard about the temporary lockouts at Outlook Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Sun Valley Elementary schools on Thursday morning.

As Paul Harvey used to say: “And now, the rest of the story.”

According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Robert Udell, this story, while dangerous at the time, was looney in the retelling.

It started at 8:40 a.m. when a Sunnyside-area man ready for work called 911 and reported his car stolen.

He got into a second car and went to work, happy to let the Sheriff’s Office do its job and investigate.

But while driving on VanBelle Road, he saw his own car coming at him, with two girls inside.

“The victim whipped his car around and started chasing his own car with the girls inside,” Udell said.

After a while, the girls, realizing they were being chased called for help, Udell said.

They pulled off the road near Outlook Elementary School and the help — a man — appeared with a handgun and started threatening the victim.

Sunnyside Police, alerted at 8:50 a.m. by the Sheriff’s Office, were arriving.

They determined the girls’ helper was also driving a stolen car.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the helper on weapons, assault and stolen car charges, Udell said, but the incident report didn’t indicate the disposition of the girls.

While the incident was taking place Sunnyside School District officials ordered a lockout for its Outlook campus at 9:18 a.m.

“We got information from the Sheriff’s Office or the police that there was police activity in the area of Outlook,” district spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said.

“At approximately 9:40 a.m., we were alerted the activities moved to the Sun Valley and Sierra Vista areas,” she said, noting that’s when those campuses went into lockout.

Lockout means the doors of the school are locked to outsiders, but that classroom activities continue as usual, Morgan said.

“As of about 9:56 a.m., we were alerted by YSO and the PD that we could lift those lockouts,” she said.

As of press time, the names of the individuals involved in the car-theft incident were not available.