Man involved in crazy chase appears in court

— UPDATE: Bail set at $50,000.

A man accused of threatening the victim of a vehicle theft May 31 appears in Yakima County Superior Court today, June 1.

Martin Guadalupe Meraz, 32, of Grandview faces first degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle charges during a 1:30 p.m. preliminary hearing.

Judge Kevin S. Naught will determine if there is probable cause for an arraignment and will determine Meraz’s bail.

Meraz is accused of con-fronting and threatening Alfredo Fernandez with a gun near Outlook Elementary School, a narrative submitted to the court said.

Fernandez reported to Sunnyside Police his car was stolen early on the morning of May 31. He was diving to work just before 9 a.m. and spotted the stolen vehicle, records show.

Fernandez turned around and followed the car in which there were two females, later identified by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies as Racquel Ramirez and Gladys Lupercio-Mendoza.

The vehicle stopped in the roadway before a Mitsubishi Eclipse approached from the opposite direction, records show.

A man, later identified as Meraz, exited the Eclipse and pointed a gun at Fernandez, records show.

Fernandez described the gun to deputies, as well as the suspect, records show.

Fernandez left the scene after seeing the gun and called 9-1-1.

After speaking with Fernandez, a deputy on patrol located Fernandez’s stolen car on Hudson Road, records show.

The scene was processed, and evidence taken, before one of the deputies spotted the Eclipse used in the confrontation with Fernandez. It was parked off the road in the 12000 block of Van Belle Road, records show.

Two females and a male — Ramirez, Lupercio-Mendoza and Meraz were in the car, records show.

The deputy requested an-other deputy at the location, and upon the second deputy’s arrival, Meraz had al-ready gotten out of the car, records show.

The first deputy reported seeing Meraz exit the car, remove something from the passenger side and squat down near the front tire, records show.

After contacting the trio, deputies located a gun matching the description from Fernandez, records show.

One of the females said Meraz allowed her to drive Fernandez’s car. She told deputies she didn’t know it was stolen, and she provided Meraz a ride to Prosser, records show.

She didn’t know who Fernandez was when being followed on Van Belle Road and called Meraz to tell him someone was following her, records show.

The gun and Eclipse were secured as evidence, as well as ammunition in the gun, records show.

It was determined the Eclipse was reported stolen in Prosser, records show.