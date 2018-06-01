Maria Meja

KENNEWICK — Maria Carmen Meja,70, of Kennewick, died May 30, 2018 in Post Falls, Idaho.
She was born in Mercedes, Texas.
Viewing and visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, with recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, Wash.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, Wash. Burial follows in Grandview Cemetery.
Her memorial book is at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
