Daily Sun logo

Maria Meja

As of Friday, June 1, 2018

KENNEWICK — Maria Carmen Meja,70, of Kennewick, died May 30, 2018 in Post Falls, Idaho.

She was born in Mercedes, Texas.

Viewing and visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, with recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, Wash.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, Wash. Burial follows in Grandview Cemetery.

Her memorial book is at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS