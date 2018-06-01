One arrested for suspended license

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested a Cle Elum man May 31 for driving with a suspended license.
Robert Scott McMurdie, 31, P.O. Box 687, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail at 9:25 p.m. for third-degree driving while license suspended, knowingly making a false statement to police and a Department of Corrections contract.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment