One arrested for suspended license

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, June 1, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested a Cle Elum man May 31 for driving with a suspended license.

Robert Scott McMurdie, 31, P.O. Box 687, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail at 9:25 p.m. for third-degree driving while license suspended, knowingly making a false statement to police and a Department of Corrections contract.

