Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 31

Traffic stop at North Euclid and Forsell roads.

Public service on Wilson Highway.

Traffic stop at Suzie Street and Gladys Road.

Attempt to locate on Elm Street.

Weapon offense on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on Elm Street.

Suspicious activity on Conestoga Way.

Traffic hazard on East Second Street.

Resident assist on North Fourth Street.

Traffic stop at West Fifth Street and Stassen Way.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Theft on Victoria Circle.

Traffic stop at South Euclid Road and West Third Street.

Wanted person at South Euclid Road and West Third Street.

Court order service on Wilson Highway.

Livestock incident on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic call on Avenue G.

JUNE 1

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 31

Suspicious activity on Mentzer Avenue East.

Weapon offense on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Juvenile problem on East A Street.

Juvenile problem on East A Street.

Domestic call on East E Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 31

Livestock incident at Swan Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem at South Fifth Street and Blaine Avenue.

Theft on Midvale Road.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on South 10th Street.

Animal problem on Harrison Avenue.

Weapon offense on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard at North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at Grant Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Threats on North 16th Street.

Administrative duties on Home Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic offense on South 13th Street.

Assist agency on West South Hill Road.

Assault on South 16th Street.

Spillman test on Homer Street.

Harassment on Cascade Way.

Malicious mischief on South First Street.

Court order service on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Reeves Way.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Unsecure premises on Midvale Road.

Traffic offense on North Ninth Street.

Solicitor at West Nicolai and West Madison avenues.

Assist agency on Terry Street.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Bagley Drive.

JUNE 1

Suspicious activity on Roosevelt Court.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 31

Theft on East Second Street.

Threats on South Kateri Lane.

Suspicious activity on West Third Street.

Recovered juvenile on West Third Street.

Animal problem on North Ahtanum Road.

Welfare check on South Camas Avenue.

Assist agency on West third Street.

Vehicle prowl at North Wapato Avenue and Ivy Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 31

Livestock incident on Thacker Road, Granger.

Weapon offense on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Shots reported fired at South Euclid and Chase roads, Grandview.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 31

Residential alarm on Linda Street.

Suspicious activity on Northstone Parkway.

Assist agency on East E Street, Granger.