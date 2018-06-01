Speed Academy director looking for new students Running programs set to train athletes this summer

— With its second summer coming on, the Sarmiento Speed Academy is looking for new trainees.

“I am looking to grow my clientele this summer and/or even throughout the year,” owner-director Kennedy Sarmiento said.

The Speed Academy is still a loose organization.

There is no registration form to fill out. Athletes who would like to train with Sarmiento this summer or anytime throughout the year may contact him via email coachsarmiento@outlook.com they can get in contact with him via Instagram @coachsarmiento.

“There they will find all my contact information, such as my phone number,” Sarmiento said. “They can also see some of the work that I have already done.”

According to Sarmiento, athletes can train themselves into more speed and quickness than they would have without training.

“How a person’s speed can be improved varies depending on each athlete’s attributes; it also depends on their age,” Sarmiento said. “First thing I like to work on and teach athletes I train is proper sprint mechanics.”

The training comes in the form of drills.

Proper sprint mechanics are essential to becoming a faster sprinter or runner, Sarmiento said, adding that a runner with poor mechanics won’t reach his or her true potential.

“Once methods are taught, the next thing I get into is the program for the athlete,” Sarmiento said. “This will vary with each athlete depending on what exactly they want to improve on. Are they training for cross country?

“Are they looking to improve on their speed for football? Soccer? Are they trying to work on their footwork? Agility?”

Sarmiento noted cross country training begins June 14, the day after school is out.

Practices will be Monday-Friday; a start time has not been determined yet, but it will be early morning.

“I am training a few high school athletes, so I want to settle on a time that accommodates everyone,” Sarmiento said.

“My schedule is open though for any athlete who wants to work with me one-on-one.

“All they have to do is schedule a time with me that works for them, and that’s when I can help them with their training session.”