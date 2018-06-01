Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
May 24, 2018
DISMISSALS
Hector Manuel Hernandez, DOB 08/27/92, speeding 15 mph over the limit, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and two counts of failure to use a child restraint.
Hector Manuel Hernandez, DOB 08/27/92, driving under the influence.
Hector Manuel Hernandez, DOB 08/27/92, three counts reckless endangerment.
Jason Manzo-Sanchez, DOB 07/06/98, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Trenton Buck Pimms, DOB 12/03/87, speeding 10 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle without current and/or proper registration and plate.
Michael Oliver Reynolds, DOB 05/19/52, third-degree malicious mischief.
Erika Ann ter Wisscha, DOB 05/23/67, hit-and-run attended vehicle.
Fernando Villalobos, DOB 02/10/93, violation of a domestic violence harassment no-contact order.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Steven Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 09/03/83, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Steven Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 09/03/83, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
J. Jesus Angel Villalobos, DOB 04/17/76, domestic violence no-contact and/or protection order violation. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Trenton Buck Pimms, DOB 12/03/87, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,572.10 fine.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Noe Guzman Jr., DOB 05/03/95, speeding 10 mph over the limit.
Eric L. Rodriguez-Mendez, DOB 09/23/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
BENCH WARRANT
Noe Guzman Jr., DOB 05/03/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Eric L. Rodriguez-Mendez, DOB 09/23/97, second-degree driving while license suspended.
