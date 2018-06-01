— Trinidad H. Yanez, 96, of Zillah, died May 29, 2018, in Zillah.

She was born Oct. 22, 1921 in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas in the little town of Weslaco. Her parents were Encarnacion Hernandez and Refugia Yado.

She was the oldest daughter of a family of 10.

Her education was limited due to the need to help take care of her younger brothers and sisters, as well as do the laundry, “a mano,” and cook.



At 19, she married Martin Falcon Yanez on Feb. 9, 1941 in Elsa, Texas and started a family that year with the birth of Martin Guadalupe Jr., followed by Olga Belinda Riddle, Ramon, Ruben, Rosie Pina and lastly John in Washington state.

Being a story teller like her father, she could always recall family history precisely. She was gifted with a very good memory and known for her feisty attitude.

She loved musica mejicana especially from Herminia Mendez and Radio Cadena.

After World War II, when Martin was discharged from the Army, Trinidad accompanied her husband to California in 1952 to work in the grapes at Sanger, Calif., and then moved to Outlook, Wash. in the winter of 1953 to work in asparagus fields and at the Snow and Sons Ware-house. She worked on the line more than 40 years.



In 1968, she and her husband bought a little farm that they could call their own home in Zillah.

She was a proud woman who stood her ground, and she raised a family the best way she could, always stressing education and her vision that one day her living room was to be filled with sons and daughters wearing caps and gowns. She got it done no matter if she was in the cotton fields of West Texas or the grape fields of California.



On May 29, 2018, Trinidad died in her sleep at home, as she always wanted.

She was visited on Moth-er’s Day by her last surviving sister, Magdalena Muniz; son Rudy and Maria Hernandez, Jessica and Vicente Rodriguez, Leticia and Richard Hernan-dez, Prima Sylvia and Sergio Galindo, Becky and Jaime Villa and family. Many grandchildren said a lot of “love you, grandmas.”

Sobrinos called in like Junior Salinas and Betty from Texas. Visits by Tia Chona Yanez. It was an overwhelming show of love for Trinidad H. Yanez. And she was grateful.

She is survived by sons, Martin Jr. and Ruben; daughters, Belinda “Olga” Riddle and Rosie Pina; sister, Magdalena Muniz; sister-in-law, Concepcion Yanez, of Sunnyside; many nephews and nieces; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Martin; sons, John and Ray; parents Encarnacion Hernandez and Refugia Hernandez; brothers, Joaquin, Facundo, Estanislado, Luis, Efrain and Aaron; sister, Angelita Peralez; and a baby brother who died from dysentery crossing El Rio Grande.

Viewing and visitation was at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash.



A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. today, Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial follows in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.



Trinidad’s memorial book is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

