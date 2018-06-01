— Verna Getsinger, 91, of Yakima, passed away May 27, 2018.

She was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Granger, Wash., to Floyd and Violet (Cox) Lyon.

Verna graduated from Granger High School in 1944. She married Jarold Getsinger on May 1, 1953. She worked many years at Worden’s Lures (Yakima Bait Co.) and Worden’s Stained Glass Co. in Granger. She enjoyed making stained glass projects for the family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking and sewing. She was a member of Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church for many years.

She is survived by sons, Ray (Cami) Getsinger and Lawrence (Jean) Getsinger; daughter, Alene (Ver) Walk-er; sister, Joyce Lyman; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three “bonus” great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Alberta Wood.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Outlook Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church or the Union Gospel Mission.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.