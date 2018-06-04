Commission to address police hiring rules

SUNNYSIDE — The Civil Service Commission will meet in a special session Tuesday, June 5, to revise rules for hiring Police Department employees.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the executive conference room of City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.
Chairman Ron Hochhalter said the program will address only a portion of the Civil Service Rules.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment