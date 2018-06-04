SUNNYSIDE — Daniel L. Santos, 62, of Sunnyside, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Sunnyside. He was born Sept. 27, 1955, in Oakland, Calif.
A memorial service with military honors is set for 9 a.m. June 16, 2018, at Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza in Sunnyside. A celebration of life follows at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
