Drones to fly over Grand Coulee Dam

— The federal Bureau of Reclamation is planning to conduct drone flights over and around Grand Coulee Dam to photograph and obtain video footage of the structure.

The flights come as water is spilling over the drum gates during the month of June due to a court order to enhance salmon and steelhead runs and to spring runoff.

The last aerial videography of the dam was taken in 2002, officials said. Because many improvements have been made to the facility since then, current video footage will capture the updated infrastructure.

Reclamation's drone flight team includes the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of the Interior–certified pilots.

The small black quadcopter drones will primarily focus on federal lands but may fly over adjacent private lands and the cities of Coulee Dam, Grand Coulee and Electric City.

Grand Coulee Dam's no-fly zone has been waived by the FAA, officials said.