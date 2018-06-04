Daily Sun logo

Ester Wagner

As of Monday, June 4, 2018

YAKIMA — Ester Wagner, 93, of Yakima, died June 1, 2018, in Yakima. She was born June 9, 1924, in Culbertson, Neb.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 8, 2018, at Reservation Community Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

﻿

﻿

