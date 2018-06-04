Four arrested for DUI

SUNNYSIDE — Four people were booked into the Sunnyside Jail for driving under the influence June 2-4.
One of those people — Francisco Valencia Magana Jr., 24, 531 Peach Road, Grandview — also faces four reckless endangerment charges, as well as second-degree driving while license suspended. He was booked just before 12:30 a.m. June 3.
Others arrested for driving under the influence are:
• Cheyenne Micaela Cabrera, 25, 1509 Federal Way, Sunnyside, arrested June 3 for driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended, fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
• Nahum Tavira-Jordan, 35, 1793 Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside, arrested June 4 for driving under the influence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree driving while license suspended.
• Gerardo Alquicira, 24, 1111 E. Ida Belle St., Sunnyside, arrested June 4 for driving under the influence.
June 2 arrests include:
• Adrian Bueno, 25, 402 W. Maple Ave., Sunnyside, first-degree driving while license suspended.
• Justin Levi Curtiss, 33, 307 Avenue C, Grandview, hit-and-run attended property.
• Jose de Jesus Concha-Lopez, 26, 1902 A St., Sunnyside, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and first-degree negligent driving.
• Raul Jara Camberos, 41, 3641 Independence Road, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.
June 3 arrrests:
• Latoia Karoll Zavala, 39, 809 Main St., Mabton, third-degree driving while license suspended.
• Jose Antonio Vega Arellano, 46, 9001 Yakima Valley Highway, Buena, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
• Jorge Luis Vasquez, 23, 509 Victory Way, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.
