Four arrested for DUI Man also faces reckless endangerment charges

— Four people were booked into the Sunnyside Jail for driving under the influence June 2-4.

One of those people — Francisco Valencia Magana Jr., 24, 531 Peach Road, Grandview — also faces four reckless endangerment charges, as well as second-degree driving while license suspended. He was booked just before 12:30 a.m. June 3.

Others arrested for driving under the influence are:

• Cheyenne Micaela Cabrera, 25, 1509 Federal Way, Sunnyside, arrested June 3 for driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended, fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

• Nahum Tavira-Jordan, 35, 1793 Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside, arrested June 4 for driving under the influence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Gerardo Alquicira, 24, 1111 E. Ida Belle St., Sunnyside, arrested June 4 for driving under the influence.

June 2 arrests include:

• Adrian Bueno, 25, 402 W. Maple Ave., Sunnyside, first-degree driving while license suspended.

• Justin Levi Curtiss, 33, 307 Avenue C, Grandview, hit-and-run attended property.

• Jose de Jesus Concha-Lopez, 26, 1902 A St., Sunnyside, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and first-degree negligent driving.

• Raul Jara Camberos, 41, 3641 Independence Road, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.

June 3 arrrests:

• Latoia Karoll Zavala, 39, 809 Main St., Mabton, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Jose Antonio Vega Arellano, 46, 9001 Yakima Valley Highway, Buena, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

• Jorge Luis Vasquez, 23, 509 Victory Way, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.