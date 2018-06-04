Girls receive PEO funds for college studies

— Three area girls are the recipients of $1,000 scholarships this year from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter EX.

Katelyn Banks, Alexandra Skyles and Dallas Borrego were selected for the scholarships.

The P.E.O. Scholarship is awarded to graduating high school senior girls and young women currently attending college.

Banks is a Sunnyside Christian High School graduate and a sophomore at Seattle Pacific University, studying physiology.

Skyles is a senior at Sunnyside High School, who intends to attend Willamette University in Oregon to become an athletic trainer.

Borrego will also be graduating this week from Sunnyside High School. She wants to become a wildlife biologist. She plans to start at a community college.