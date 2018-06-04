Health insurers propose rate increases

— The average household will see an increase in its health insurance next year, if insurers have their way.

That’s because 11 health insurers, including five companies serving Benton County, two serving Klickitat County and four covering residents in Yakima County, are seeking to increase rates an average 19.08 percent, the Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office said.

Proposed rate increases:

Asuris Northwest Health, serving Benton County, 5.73 percent

BridgeSpan Health Company serving Benton, Klickitat and Yakima counties, .89 percent

Coordinated Care Corporation serving Benton and Yakima counties, 14.23 percent

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington serving Benton and Yakima counties, 14.44 percent

Molina Healthcare of Washington, serving Klickitat County, 10.73 percent

Premera Blue Cross serving Benton County, 6 percent

Regence BlueShield serving Yakima County, 2.57 percent

“I’m relieved to see lower rate requests than we expected by most insurers and coverage in every county, but any increase will be hard for consumers to bear,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said. “We’re committed to working on solutions that improve affordability and consumer choice and will review these filings very carefully.”

Due to President Donald Trump’s effort to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, Kreidler said there is uncertainty in individual markets throughout the U.S.

All proposed rates, health plans and coverage areas are under review, the commission said. The final rates may change.

Once the review is complete, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board is scheduled to certify plans for sale through Washington Healthplanfinder on Sept. 13. Open enrollment for the 2019 individual market starts Nov. 1.

Approximately 268,400 people buy their health insurance through the individual market and more than 60 percent of people currently enrolled through Washington Healthplanfinder receive a subsidy to help lower their premiums.