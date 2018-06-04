Johnny R. Tahmalwash

WAPATO — Johnny Ray Tahmalwash, 43, of Wapato, died June 3, 2018, in Seattle. He was born Jan. 1, 1975, in Top-penish.
A dressing service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Toppenish Longhouse with overnight services to follow. Burial will be Wednesday June 6, 2018, in Toppenish Creek Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
