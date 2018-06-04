PROSSER — Maria Veliz, 70, of Prosser, died Monday, May 28, 2018, in Prosser. She was born July 4, 1947, in Alamo, Texas.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Smith Funeral Chapel Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, June 8, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
