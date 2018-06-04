Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 1

Suspicious activity in the alley between Avenues E and F.

Crash on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on Ash Street.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Residential alarm on Esperanza Drive.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Jessica Court.

Suspicious activity on Apache Drive.

Suspicious activity on Esperanza Court.

Resident assist at Crescent Drive and West Fifth Street.

Resident assist on Elm Street.

Sex crime on Sandy Lane.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Avenue F.

Assist agency on Main Street, Mabton.

Civil matter on West Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on Concord Avenue.

JUNE 2

Suspicious activity on Bloom Avenue.

Assist agency on Den Boer Road.

Parking problem at West King and Larsen streets.

Resident assist at West Fifth Street and Grandridge Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on East Third Street.

Traffic hazard at Pleasant Avenue and Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on North Elm Street.

Noise complaint on West Fourth Street.

JUNE 3

Domestic call on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Suicidal person on West Second Street.

Resident assist on Crescent Drive.

Juvenile problem on Butternut Road.

Resident assist on West Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on Westridge Drive.

Informational call on Broadview Drive.

Domestic call on East Third Street.

Attempt to locate on Douglas Street.

Non-injury crash at West Fifth Street and Velma Avenue.

Threats on North Fifth Street.

Domestic call on E Street, Granger.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Hillcrest Road.

Weapon offense on East Washington Street.

Resident assist on Pleasant Avenue.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Animal problem at West Fifth Street and Crescent Drive.

Residential alarm on Ela Loop.

Shots reported fired on Ela Loop.

JUNE 4

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Olmstead Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 1

Residential alarm on Matthew Avenue.

Informational call on West First Street.

JUNE 2

Assist agency on Yost Road, Toppenish.

Wanted person at West Third and West A streets.

Code enforcement on Matthew Avenue.

Domestic call on East Second Street.

JUNE 3

Theft on LaPierre Road.

Assist agency on Beam Road.

Domestic call on E Street.

Civil matter on Bailey Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 1

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Saul Road.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on West Broadway Avenue, Ritzville.

Funeral escort on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on Victory Way.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Resident assist on Morgan Road.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Assault on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on South Fourth Street.

Trespassing on Parkland Drive.

Traffic hazard at Walnut Avenue and North Fourth Street.

Missing person on South Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard at North First Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity at South Seventh Street and East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on South 10th Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on South 13th Street.

Informational call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Irving Avenue.

Threats on Heffron Street.

Injury crash at West Lincoln Avenue and Heffron Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious activity at South Eighth Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic offense at South 16th Street and Federal Way.

Intoxicated person on Scoon Road.

JUNE 2

Runaway juvenile on McClain Drive.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on Columbia Avenue.

Found property on Waneta Road.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Domestic call on East Decatur Avenue.

Parking problem on East Decatur Avenue.

Assault on Homer Street.

Resident assist on West Maple Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic offense at Emerald and Snipes Pump roads.

Noise complaint on North Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Resident assist on Irving Avenue.

Warrant service at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Noise complaint at South First Street and East Maple Way.

Noise complaint on West Grandview Avenue.

Driving under the influence at South Hill Road and South First Street.

Noise complaint on East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic offense at East Lincoln Avenue and Saul Road.

JUNE 3

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on Tacoma Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on Reeves Way.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Allen road.

Malicious mischief on Waneta Road.

Vehicle theft on Rainier court.

Malicious mischief on Waneta Road.

Residential alarm on West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North 11th Street.

Traffic offense on Emerald road.

Traffic stop on Emerald Road.

Traffic offense at Emerald and Snipes Pump roads.

Noise complaint on South 14th Street.

Suspicious activity on west Grandview Avenue.

Noise complaint on Dayton Drive.

Warrant service at East Edison Avenue and South 13th Street.

JUNE 4

Driving under the influence at South Hill Road and McBride Street.

Resident assist on Bagley Drive.

Non-injury crash on Sunnyside Avenue.

Traffic stop at Interstate 82, Exit 69.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 1

Hit-and-run crash on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on Ivy Street.

JUNE 2

Domestic call on West D Street.

Domestic call on Shields Road.

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on South Camas Avenue.

Structure fire on South Simcoe Avenue.

JUNE 3

Non-injury crash at East Jones and North Track roads.

Unwanted guest on South Naches Avenue.

Civil matter on North Harding Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Fourth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 1

Traffic hazard at Snipe Canal and South Lester roads, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on North Frontage Road, Wapato.

Assist agency at North Track and East Branch roads, Wapato.

Found property on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on North Track Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Fort and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at Ragan and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Wanted person on Fort road, Yakima.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident at state Highway 241 and East Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident at Larue and Casey roads, Toppenish.

Civil matter on Bethany Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Homer Street, Sunnyside.

Vehicle prowl on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Injury crash at Lateral A and Kays roads, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 22, Toppenish.

Hit-and-run crash on South Simcoe Avenue, Wapato.

Welfare check on SLI Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Illegal burning on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at East Allen and Ray roads, Sunnyside.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Traffic offense at South McKinley and Fort roads, Toppenish.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Animal bite at Osborne and Campbell roads, Wapato.

Burglary on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Theft on Sitcum Avenue, Wapato.

Business alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

Welfare check at East McDonald and Washington roads, Toppenish.

Vehicle prowl on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and Branch Road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Business alarm on Main Street, Mabton.

Unwanted guest on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.

Shots reported fired at North Outlook and Reeves roads, Outlook.

Welfare check on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence at Ivy Street and North Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

JUNE 2

Business alarm on Branch Road, Wapato.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Juvenile problem on Yost Road, Toppenish.

Burglary on Ashue Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Campbell Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Becker and Yost roads, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at state Highway 22 and Larue Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Lateral A and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at Van Belle and Scoon roads, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Second Avenue, Mabton.

Juvenile problem on Gurley Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and Barker Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on West First Avenue, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Gangle Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Pine Street, Mabton.

Welfare check on George Street, Mabton.

Burglary on Chase Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on O’Kelly Lane, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Shields Road, Wapato.

Court order violation on Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 40, Wapato.

Traffic stop at South Wapato and McDonald roads, Wapato.

Parking problem on Washington Street, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Theft on North Street, Mabton.

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on state Highway 24, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired on Wampler Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Ashue Road, Wapato.

JUNE 3

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Suspicious activity at West Sunnyside and Gap roads, Outlook.

Driving under the influence at East Jones and North Track roads, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Wanted person on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Business alarm on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency at West Wapato Road and U.S. Highway 97, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on East Branch Road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Business alarm on North Stephenson Road, Wapato.

Crash at Independence and Price roads, Outlook.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Traffic offense at West Wapato Road and Higgins Lane, Wapato.

Domestic call on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Domestic call on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on West Charvet Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on U.S. Highway 97, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Hoffer and Campbell roads, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Fordyce Road, Outlook.

Informational call at McGee and Midvale roads, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Sixth Avenue, Mabton.

JUNE 4

Assist agency on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Welfare check at Buster and Fort roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 1

Juvenile problem on Second Avenue.

Resident assist on First Avenue.

Warrant service on North Chestnut Street.

Welfare check on First Avenue.

JUNE 2

Noise complaint on Park Street.

Theft on Glen Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seventh Street.

Resident assist on Second Avenue.

Residential alarm on Schoentrup Lane.

Parking problem on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

JUNE 3

Resident assist on Carlsonia Road.

Court order violation on Reed Street.