Prosser man to serve three days for infraction

COVINGTON — COLFAX — A Prosser man has been sentenced for a traffic infraction.
Jeffrey Allen Riehmond, 23, was convicted in Whitman County District Court for failing to transfer a motor vehicle license within 45 days.
He was sentenced to three days in county jail and fined $43.
