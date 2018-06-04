Tribe gives local museum $2,000

— The Yakama Nations Legends Casino awarded the city of Grandview a $2,000 grant for additions to its museum

According to city Parks and Recreation Director Mike Carpenter, the grant will be used to help build a children’s interactive, hands-on area with exhibits that encourage children to learn and enjoy learning.

As funding becomes available, the Grandview Museum will build exhibits that teach skills used by families in the 1910-30 era, he said.

Those skills may include sampling of soils for fertility, teaching youngsters about soil types, he said. Or perhaps carding wool for spinning, a fun activity that teaches about fibers and the amount of effort put into providing clothing.

Using hand powered machines to shell corn, then grinding the corn into meal for use in cooking is another skill, maybe making a corn tortilla or corn meal cookie, he said. And there will be opportunities to engage in artwork of the era.

A final activity would be making a toy used by children in the 1800s.

“It has been our experience that by bringing different aged youth together we get a true synergy,” Carpenter said. “We have been successful in having teen volunteers work with smaller children and anticipate this partnership of generations will be stronger in a children’s interactive area.”

Common threads in all these activities are engaging children in learning, finding learning is fun, and learning factual information of Grandview’s past.

Those wishing to contribute to the Children’s interactive area may call Carpenter at 509-882-9219.