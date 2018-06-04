— Vivian Vera Williams, 91, of Prosser, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Prosser. She was born April 7, 1927, in Rolla Kansas.

A funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, at Grandview Church of the Nazarene. Burial follows in East Prosser Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.