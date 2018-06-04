Youth group raising funds to go to camp

— A Christian youth group is raising funds to attend the Camp Roganunda Christian Group Camp in an effort that could be a win for you, if you are behind in yard work.

The members are asking your assistance and are willing to work for it.

They are offering to do needed yard work.

They are calling themselves Iglesia Manantial Fuente de Agua Viva Landscaping Service (Fountain of Living Water Church) Landscaping Service.

“If you need landscaping services, we’ll be out and ready for any job,” member Gonzalo Flores said. “We will do anything, from mowing lawns and cleaning yards to trimming trees, including pines.”

Gonzalo said his group needs to raised $5,000 to go to camp.

Their work will be supervised by like Lilliana Morales, Victor Gorostieta and Danilo Hawkins and other volunteers.

If you are in need of these services, call youth group leaders Julian Michael at 509-830-4417 or Cinthia Jaime at 509-305-3163.