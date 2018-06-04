WAPATO — Zenaida Quitevis, 82, of Wapato, died June 1, 2018, in Wapato. She was born May 26, 2018, in Alcala, Pangasinan, Philippines.
Visitation is at 3 p.m. Fri-day, June 8, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wap-ato. Recitation of the Ro-sary is at 6 p.m.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
