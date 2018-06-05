A brush fire damages home

— The cause of a brush fire that resulted in an estimated $125,000 damage to a home is being investigated.

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 dispatched 22 firefighters from five stations to the June 4 fire at 611 Webster Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters were told a brush fire was threatening a home, Capt. George Saenz said.

A row of arborvitae was set ablaze and a portion of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived, he said.

The fire spread to the inside of the home before the first fire engine arrived at the scene, Saenz said.

Firefighters raced to control the fire as it consumed portions of the home, while working to extinguish the arborvitaes, he said.

A portion of a fence and trees belonging to a neighbor were damaged, Saenz said.

“The origin of the fire is believed to have started near the road where evidence of a small debris pile was adjacent to the row of arborvitaes,” he said.

The homeowner said he hadn’t been burning and wasn’t aware of the fire until stepping outside, Saenz said.

The owners of the property are Rene Tubares and Mario Hernandez.

The blaze was contained by 5:30 p.m.