Cougar sighted east of Prosser

— Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar spotted Monday running near Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound motorists spotted what appeared to be a cougar running south across the interstate near Milepost 98.

The animal was sighted around 6:40 a.m., near Milepost 98, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The big cat kept going, crossing Jacobs Road, which borders the interstate, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials say this is the latest in several cougar sightings in the county recently.

Cougars have also been spotted near South Richland and Badger Mountain in the past few months, officials said.

Anyone who sees a cougar is urged to call 360-902-2200 and provide as much information as possible, officials said.

Wildlife officials advice residents to stay clear of any cougar and refrain from engaging or attracting its attention.

If a cougar approaches, wildlife officials recommend standing tall, waving your arms and making yourself look big to the cat.