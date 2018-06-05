Deputies find body buried in Gleed barn Autopsy planned after body is unearthed

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found buried in a barn early this morning.

According to spokesman Casey Schilperoort, deputies responded at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, to 523 Old Naches Highway after receiving a tip on a possible dead body buried in a barn.

The homeowner allowed deputies on the property northwest of Suntides Golf Course.

“Deputies observed an odor consistent with that of a decomposing body coming from the barn,” Schilperoort said. “A search warrant is being requested and we expect to be at the scene for many hours as we will methodically work to unearth the body.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death, he said.

“We do not know the true identity of the person and detectives are interviewing people to obtain more information about the scene,” he said. “We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.”

Schilperoort did not identify the owner of the property.

Tax records, however, show the owner of the 1-acre parcel is Robert Heether Jr.