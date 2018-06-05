First Street closed June 6-7

SUNNYSIDE — South First Street near Blaine Avenue is closed May 6-7.
Columbia Basin Railroad is working on the railroad tracks crossing First Street to rid the tracks of loose mud, city official Jaime Alvarez said.
The company, beginning at 7 a.m., is also laying new asphalt at the crossing, he said.
Detours for motorists in the area will direct vehicles away from the crossing to Sixth Street, Alvarez said.
