First Street closed June 6-7

— South First Street near Blaine Avenue is closed May 6-7.

Columbia Basin Railroad is working on the railroad tracks crossing First Street to rid the tracks of loose mud, city official Jaime Alvarez said.

The company, beginning at 7 a.m., is also laying new asphalt at the crossing, he said.

Detours for motorists in the area will direct vehicles away from the crossing to Sixth Street, Alvarez said.