Graduation season coming to a close

SUNNYSIDE — Graduation season at Lower Yakima Valley high schools will end this weekend.
Sunnyside High School seniors will say good-bye to their alma mater at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Clem Seen Football Stadium.
Prosser High School will send off its seniors with commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium.
