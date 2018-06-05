Graduation season coming to a close Prosser, Sunnyside to wrap up 2018 graduations in lower valley

— Graduation season at Lower Yakima Valley high schools will end this weekend.

Sunnyside High School seniors will say good-bye to their alma mater at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Clem Seen Football Stadium.

Prosser High School will send off its seniors with commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium.