Graduation season coming to a close

Prosser, Sunnyside to wrap up 2018 graduations in lower valley

By Ted Escobar

As of Tuesday, June 5, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — Graduation season at Lower Yakima Valley high schools will end this weekend.

Sunnyside High School seniors will say good-bye to their alma mater at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Clem Seen Football Stadium.

Prosser High School will send off its seniors with commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium.

