Grandview announces Beautification Awards for June

— The city has announced its June Homes of the Month.

Home owners receive a Beautification Award that is displayed proudly in their front yards.

An award is given for each district in the city.

In addition to residential awards, the city selects one business for a Beautification Award.

This month’s business winner is La Estrellita Daycare, 109 Cedar St., owned by Micaela Ramos.

This month’s homes of the month include:



Central — 916 W. Fourth St., owned by Joe and Ruby Orozco.

East — 304 Douglas St., owned by Ruben Fernandez

North — 113 Harrison St., owned by Jerry and Marge Vrieling.

South — 1113 Euclid Road, owned by Jose and Mary Herrera

West — 1906 Young St., owned by Darrel and Roberta McCallum.