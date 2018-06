Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 4

Injury crash at West Fifth Street and Hendrick Place.

Suspicious activity on Sherilyn Court.

Resident assist on Nicka Road.

Burglary on Wilson Highway.

Residential alarm on Larson Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Second Street.

Business alarm on Division Street.

Recovered stolen property on Missimer Road.

Hit-and-run crash on East Wine Country Road.

Court order service on South County Line Road.

Unwanted guest on Apache Drive.

Court order service on West Fifth Street.

Domestic call on Wilson Highway.

Animal noise at Munson Lane and Grandridge Road.

JUNE 5

Residential alarm on North Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 4

Theft on Sunnyside Avenue.

Wanted person at East Second and Main streets.

Hit-and-run crash on West First Street.

Injury crash on Cherry Hill Road.

Welfare check on East E Street.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 4

Malicious mischief on Cedar Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 4

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Fraud on Tacoma Avenue.

Warrant service on Park Drive.

Suspicious activity on South 13th Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Malicious mischief on Barnes Court.

Welfare check on North Sixth Street.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash at Allen and Sunnyside Mabton roads.

Traffic hazard at NW Crescent and Sunnyside avenues.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Parkland Drive.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem at West Madison Avenue and Heffron Street.

Resident assist on South 13th Street.

Traffic hazard at North First Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on North Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order service at South 11th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

JUNE 5

Warrant service at East Alexander Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 4

Runaway juvenile on East B Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 4

Domestic call on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at Evans and Shields roads, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Adams View Drive, Wapato.

Welfare check on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Livestock theft on Gurley Road, Granger.

Burglary on Kays Road, Wapato.

Trespassing at Campbell and Larue roads, Toppenish.

Traffic stop on South Track Road, Toppenish.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on North Track Road, Wapato.

Civil matter at Dayton and Highland roads, Grandview.

Found property on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Found property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Threats on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Webster Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Burglary on Campbell Road, Toppenish.

Court order violation on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Van Belle Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Injury crash on Cherry Hill Road, Granger.

Unwanted guest on North Track Road, Wapato.

Assault on Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Crash at Van Belle and Lowry roads, Outlook.

Shots reported fired on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

JUNE 5

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 4

Informational call on Fourth Avenue.