State mobilizes for Les Blair Fire

— State resources are being mobilized to assist with a grass fire burning eight miles south of town.

The Les Blair Fire is burning in dry grass and sage brush in Benton County.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 4:45 p.m. Monday, June 4, at the request of Benton County Fire District No. 1 Chief Lonnie Click.

Aircraft and on-ground personnel will be joining county fire crews today.

As of late Monday, the fire was an estimated 250 acres and threatening agricultural structures, railroads and power infrastructure, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.