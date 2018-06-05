Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 4
Trash can fire extinguished at South Ninth Street and Barnes Court.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.
Aid call on West Maple Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Gurley Road, Granger. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Motor vehicle crash at Van Belle and Lowry roads, Outlook. Canceled.
JUNE 5
Aid call on Outlook Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on E Street, Granger. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
