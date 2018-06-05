Teenager recovering from gunshot wound Teen shot by friend initially claimed it was a drive-by shooting

— A local teenager is recovering today after his friend “accidentally” shot him after locating an unsecured gun.

The 14-year-old boy was expected to be released from an area hospital Monday night, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Christopher A. Gray said.

The shooting took place at about 7:39 p.m. on Ahtanum Road, Gray said, noting the boys called 911 and initially attempted to pass the incident off as a drive-by shooting.

“The caller reported that there were two juvenile males at his home, one of the juveniles was suffering from a gunshot wound,” Gray said in an incident report. “He initially reported that he was at a friend’s home near the 911 call when unknown persons drove up to his friend’s home and shot him as he was standing in the driveway. The suspects were reported to have fled in a vehicle.”

The victim was shot in the wrist and chest, he said, noting the boys said they fled to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he said.

“Because of the reported nature of the shooting, the medical facility treating the victim was placed on an enhanced security protocol for the protection of the staff and visitors to the hospital,” Gray said.

During questioning, the victim admitted he was shot by his friend by a firearm that was unsecured at home, Wray said. The friend confirmed the story.

Deputies went to the home and recovered the firearm.

“The victim was extremely fortunate to have only minor injuries to his wrist and

Chest,” he said. “This incident is a reminder to all firearm owners that proper securing of firearms is essential to prevent accidents of this nature.

“This juvenile victim is lucky to be alive considering the locations of the injuries.

Gray said criminal charges could be filed at a later date.