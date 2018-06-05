Toppenish man totals semi

— A Toppenish man escaped harm when he crashed on Interstate 90 at Exit 106 on June 4.

The crash was just before 6:30 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

Pedro E. Chavez, 50, was driving a 2009 Peterbilt tractor and trailer, entering the interstate and failed to negotiate a curve before rolling the vehicle and its trailer, troopers said.

The totaled tractor blocked the right lane of eastbound traffic, troopers said.

Chaves was cited for speeding, and troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.