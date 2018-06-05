Two booked into jail

SUNNYSIDE — Police booked two individuals into the jail since June 4.
Maribel Rocha Flores, 34, 725 McClain Drive, Sunny-side was arrested on suspicion of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property charges.
Antonio Contreras, 44, 426 W. Edison Ave., Sunnyside, is in the jail on an agency hold.
