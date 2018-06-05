Vivian V. Williams

— Vivian Vera Williams, 91, passed to everlasting life June 3, 2018.

Vivian Williams was born April 7, 1927, in Rolla, Kan., to Obie Todd Bailey and Maggie Chloe (Davis) Bailey.



As a child, her family moved from Kansas to Washington State, settling in Union Gap, Wash., where she attended school through the eighth-grade. She grew up helping her parents care for her younger siblings and working around the home.

Vivian moved to Grandview, where she met her future husband while working as a waitress. On Aug. 26, 1948, Vivian married the love of her life, Robert S. Williams in Kennewick, Wash., settling on the Roza in 1949.

They were blessed with three children: Carole, Tom, and Joe. Bob and Vivian raised their family on their Evans Road farm, living in the same home for more than 50 years.



Vivian could be found helping in the fields weeding sugar beets and cutting seed potatoes. She was a faithful and caring wife to her husband, Bob, until his passing in 1996.



Vivian loved God and her family. She was a life member of Church of the Nazarene.



Vivian was a very loving and nurturing mother, not only caring for her own children but also taking in numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives when needed, a testament to the caring person she was. She was an avid Mariners fan and Prosser Mustang follower. She enjoyed listening and talking to her favorite radio station, KXDD. She also loved anything Betty Boop and her Benton Rural Electric family. She was known for her apple pies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Maggie Bailey; siblings, Maxine, Otis, Edward, Virginia, Keo, Connie, Ewel, Walter, Ruth, and Shirley Mae; and husband, Bob Williams.

She is survived by brother, John Bailey of Superior, Wisc.; children, Carole (Terry) Kramer of Sunnyside; Tom (Ce) Williams, and Joe (Mary) Williams, of Prosser; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family sends a sincere thank-you to Heartlinks Hospice, Dr. Deisler and P.A.C. Mary Pine, for their loving care. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, Heartlinks Hospice, Mustangs for Mustangs or the charity of your choice.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at Grandview Church of the Nazarene. Burial follows in East Prosser Cemetery.

Vivian’s memorial book is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.