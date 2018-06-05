Judge Donald W. Engel

May 29, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jason Garcia, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Samuel Jimenez Murillo, DOB 02/21/57, driving under the influence and hit-and-run attended vehicle.

Antonio Uriel Quinonez, DOB 03/13/96, driving under the influence.

Kelly Duane Rowden, DOB 03/07/73, driving under the influence.

Mariah Anne Slickpoo, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Clinton Joseph Hayes, DOB 04/15/63, driving under the influence.

Omar Sosa, DOB 05/03/90, driving under the influence.

Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

DEFERRED PROSECUTION ENTRY

Michelle Lee Begay, DOB 10/08/78, driving under the influence.