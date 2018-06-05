Judge Donald W. Engel
May 29, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Jason Garcia, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Samuel Jimenez Murillo, DOB 02/21/57, driving under the influence and hit-and-run attended vehicle.
Antonio Uriel Quinonez, DOB 03/13/96, driving under the influence.
Kelly Duane Rowden, DOB 03/07/73, driving under the influence.
Mariah Anne Slickpoo, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Clinton Joseph Hayes, DOB 04/15/63, driving under the influence.
Omar Sosa, DOB 05/03/90, driving under the influence.
Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.
Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.
DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING
Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.
DEFERRED PROSECUTION ENTRY
Michelle Lee Begay, DOB 10/08/78, driving under the influence.
