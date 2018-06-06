BOARD OF YAKIMA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Resolution No. 188-2018, the Board of Yakima County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 19th, at 10:30 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in Yakima City Council Chambers, 129 North 2nd Street, Yakima, Washington. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments regarding the proposed 2018-2019 HOME Annual Action Plan (PLAN). The PLAN illustrates the proposed uses of HOME funds in the Cities of Grandview, Harrah, Mabton, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato, Zillah and unincorporated areas of Yakima County. In addition, notice is hereby given, that a public comment period is established beginning on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 and closing at the end of the hearing on Tuesday June 19th, 2018. All persons, particularly very low- to moderate-income persons and persons residing in the aforementioned areas that are interested in giving testimony regarding housing needs are encouraged to provide comments and/or attend this hearing. Persons wishing to comment in writing prior to the hearing may submit their comments to the Board of County Commissioners, 128 North Second Street, Room 232, Yakima, WA 98901. Persons wishing to review the 2018-2019 HOME Annual Action Plan (PLAN) may obtain a copy of the PLAN at the office of the Board of County Commissioners, 128 North Second Street, Room 232, Yakima, Washington.

A Spanish interpreter will be in attendance. The City Council Chambers is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special classes of citizens, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving advance notice. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this program, hearing or service, you may contact Rachel Michael, Clerk of the Board at (509) 574-1500 or the ADA Coordinator at Yakima County no later than five (5) working days prior to the date service is needed.

Yakima County ADA Coordinator

128 N. 2nd Street, Room B27

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 574-2210

7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6384 (Washington Relay Services for deaf and hard of hearing)

DONE this 29th day of May, 2018

ATTEST: Rachel Michael - Clerk of the Board

