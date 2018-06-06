CITY OF SUNNYSIDE

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Sunnyside Planning Commission will discuss proposed marijuana regulation zoning ordinance language (Title 17.67, Sunnyside Municipal Code).

Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Washington is the date, time, and place set for this hearing.

Those persons wishing to comment on this action may do so at this hearing or may submit written comments prior to the hearing to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944. Review of any appeal or litigation on the action taken may be limited to those issues raised at the public hearing or submitted in writing prior to the hearing.

Files on the above application are available for review by the public at the Planning Department counter Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jamey Ayling

Planning Supervisor

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 6, 2018